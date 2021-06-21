Drew McIntyre shows off brutal scars after devastating loss at WWE Hell in a Cell; Sends a heartfelt message to the fans

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 ended with Drew McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley inside the dreaded structure. However, he was unable to regain the title after shenanigans involving MVP cost him.

With that being said, McIntyre put in an incredible performance as he and Lashley laid into each other. The Scottish Warrior has the scars to show for his efforts inside Hell in a Cell. He tweeted a few pictures of his back, which looked completely wrecked. He even had a heartfelt message for his fans in the tweet.

Drew McIntyre thanked them for their support while stating how he had hoped to hold the WWE Championship live in front of them.

"It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support." said McIntyre

You can check out his tweet, which contains graphic images of his scars from the match here.

What's next for Drew McIntyre after losing to Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021?

The Hell in a Cell Match against Bobby Lashley was Drew McIntyre's last chance at ending his WWE Championship reign. As a result of his loss, The Scottish Warrior will not get another WWE Title match as long as The All-Mighty holds it. This is why the dream is "on hold for a while."

McIntyre will have to wait further before appearing in front of fans as WWE Champion, which would be a disappointment for him. His first world title victory came less than four weeks after fans stopped attending shows, at WrestleMania 36.

The two-time WWE Champion will need to wait until Lashley drops the belt to have another shot. Drew McIntyre did look strong at Hell in a Cell, having only taken a roll-up loss at the event.

He is not short on potential opponents, with a host of stars who could step up to him. McIntyre could face current names like Jinder Mahal and Damian Priest or possible RAW returnees like Finn Balor and Keith Lee.

What do you think is next for Drew McIntyre after his crushing defeat to Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below.

