WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Ranking and grading every match

The final pay-per-view of the ThunderDome took place tonight, as WWE presented Hell in a Cell.

While not in its usual spot in October, the event was pretty solid. As a result, WWE has not produced a single bad pay-per-view in this setting since its introduction ten months ago. It's an impressive feat, especially with the lack of live fans.

Hell in a Cell featured six matches, including two inside the dreaded structure. Most of them were good, owing to some excellent chemistry between various in-ring pairings. However, a couple of questionable moments brought the event down a little bit. Also, no titles switched hands.

It does seem like WWE is holding out for a few more weeks before exploding with a plethora of memorable moments in front of live fans. The summer of 2021 promises to be great for the company, with Hell in a Cell providing a gateway. How memorable was the event, though?

Here is every match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 graded and ranked, from worst to best. What was your favorite match from the event? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below.

#6 Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler at WWE Hell in a Cell

While most matches at Hell in a Cell featured superior in-ring action, this was the exception. Alexa Bliss wrestled in her first pay-per-view match since betraying The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, as she took on Shayna Baszler. Would this be different from the hokey build we saw on RAW?

Not initially, as Baszler attempted to take the fight to Bliss. However, mind games and a creepy-looking crawl tilted the match in the latter's favor. The Queen of Spades did try to use her technical expertise on her opponent's limbs, though.

Bliss seemed to hypnotize Baszler, causing her to let go of a hold. She did the same to Nia Jax, who was at ringside. Bray Wyatt's former ally caused Jax to slap Reginald before escaping the Kirafuda Clutch and hitting her version of Sister Abigail. She picked up the victory with Twisted Bliss.

While this match was not as bad as feared, it was not very good. The action was alright at best, while the supernatural shenanigans are just not going over well. Alexa Bliss seems to be all in with his character, but it isn't working.

Grade: C-

