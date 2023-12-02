Drew McIntyre shuts down popular babyface after publicly calling out WWE

Drew McIntyre has been one of the top names in WWE for several years. However, he hasn’t gotten the opportunities he deserves and recently took to Twitter to vent his frustration. A popular babyface responded to his post, earning the wrath of The Scottish Warrior.

McIntyre was seen as one of the top babyfaces on RAW for years. He recently turned heel and aligned himself with Judgment Day for Survivor Series: WarGames. However, he was unsuccessful at winning the match with his team and immediately left the ring.

WWE recently released the poster for the 2024 Royal Rumble. It features many top superstars but does not have Drew McIntyre on it. This did not sit well with The Scottish Warrior, and he took to Twitter almost immediately to state that this was one of the reasons he was frustrated. The angle helped add to his character and current storyline in the company.

Popular babyface Ricochet responded to McIntyre’s tweet, stating he understood why the former WWE Champion was frustrated. However, Drew McIntyre clapped back at him with an old clip where he told him to keep his mouth shut.

Many fans are excited about Drew McIntyre’s heel turn. He hasn’t won big for a long time and deserves a run with a world title after all the work he’s put in. WWE could allow him to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre could make a faction of his own in WWE

Fans have seen Drew McIntyre work by himself for most of his time since his return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, he’s had good partnerships with Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

It was recently noted that Gallus may have moved to the main roster from NXT during Survivor Series weekend. However, there is no confirmation regarding this.

WWE could bring the team to RAW and have them align with McIntyre for a top run. If given a chance, the new faction could take down everyone and work better than Judgment Day.

The Scottish Warrior needs something different to stay ahead on the roster. Teaming up with Gallus could work in his favor. Another villainous faction on RAW could give the babyfaces some more good opponents.

