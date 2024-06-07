Drew McIntyre shuts WWE down ahead of major title match; calls out massive mistake

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has reacted to a massive mistake by the Stamford-based promotion ahead of his major title match.

After repeatedly failing to defeat Seth Rollins, McIntyre finally dethroned The Visionary as the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL. However, The Scottish Warrior dropped the title within minutes to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Drew McIntyre is set to get another shot at the gold as he will face The Archer of Infamy at Clash at the Castle, announced by Triple H after the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

The company wished McIntyre a happy birthday on Twitter/X. The company usually lists all the accolades the star has achieved whenever it wishes someone. However, they made a massive mistake this time as they only referred to The Scottish Warrior as "the undisputed champion of social media."

This caught the former World Heavyweight Champion's attention, and he listed all the accolades in his professional wrestling career. Drew McIntyre also vowed to dethrone Damian Priest at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

"And… - 2 x WWE Champion - ⁠Soon to be 2 x World Heavyweight Champion - ⁠Intercontinental Champion - ⁠2 x Tag Team Champion - ⁠Royal Rumble winner - ⁠2 x Elimination Chamber winner - ⁠NXT Champion - ⁠First and only British WWE Champion - ⁠TNA World Heavyweight Champion - ⁠2 x ICW World Heavyweight Champion - Impact Grand Championship - Evolve Heavyweight Champion - 2 x EVOLVE Tag Team Champion - FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion - WCPW World Champion - Open The Freedom Gate Champion - ⁠More Indy titles than I can possibly remember And… your undisputed WWE Social Media Star of the Year (2024)," he wrote.

Former WWE personality wants Drew McIntyre to dethrone Damian Priest for a match at SummerSlam

During an episode of The Wrestling Matt podcast, former WWE personality Matt Camp wanted to see Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle.

Camp also mentioned that the win could set up a title match between The Scottish Warrior and CM Punk at SummerSlam.

"I would rather have Drew win. I think Drew-Punk for the world title at SummerSlam is the right way to go," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will dethrone Damian Priest to set up a match against CM Punk at SummerSlam.

