"I'm coming for him" - Drew McIntyre has his sights set on major WrestleMania match

Drew McIntyre says he'll be paying close attention to Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

The Scottish Warrior is interested in facing the winner of the bout for the unified world championship. He has history with both stars, and he wouldn't mind rekindling his rivalry with either of them. He is currently set to face Happy Corbin at The Show of Shows.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Drew McIntyre stated that it's been a while since he was world champion, and he wants to face either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns after WrestleMania.

"It's been a long time since I've competed for the heavyweight championship. I was drafted to SmackDown, the eyes were on the Universal Championship right away. I was perfectly fine doing whatever I could to get that opportunity. It's not like Roman was going to jump and offer that opportunity to me as he knows what I'm capable of these days. I'll start from the bottom, I'll fight everybody and work my way up. At this stage of my career, I understand that I don't need it all now. I've just been building my victories, waiting for my moment. We've got this huge match with Roman vs Brock, title vs title at WrestleMania, I can assure I've got my eyes on who's gonna win that match, because I'm coming for him," said McIntyre.

McIntye won his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Brock Lesnar.

Drew McIntyre plans to embarrass Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38

McIntyre and Corbin have been feuding late last year, and they'll finally get to settle their differences at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Drew McIntyre stated that the former King of the Ring winner is different from Reigns and Lesnar, and he plans on embarrassing him during their match.

"Since I returned to WWE, I wrestled Roman at my first WrestleMania, then I fought Lesnar, then Lashley and then Corbin. A lot of people will say one of these is not like the other. But Corbin is different, he tried to take me out at the start of the year and this is personal. I'm planning to either take him out quickly and embarrass him or beat him for such a long time and embarrass him," he added.

Drew McIntyre recently put out a message to his WrestleMania opponent, while also paying tribute to the recently deceased Scott Hall. You can find his message in the Tweet embedded above. The Scottish Warrior is in full swing ahead of his match at the Show of Shows and will look to get payback on Corbin.

