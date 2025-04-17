Drew McIntyre spotted with WWE legend 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action this weekend at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, ahead of this week's SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior was seen in a picture alongside the legendary Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).
At The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas, McIntyre will go one-on-one with Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. This encounter between the two men has been a year in the making.
After The Scottish Psychopath won the World Heavyweight Title from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion. Over the past few weeks on the blue brand, Drew and Damian have been brutally attacking each other.
That being said, DDP recently took to X/Twitter and posted a photo with the 39-year-old star at the gym.
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
"A familiar face at the gym 👀💎💪."
Check out the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet below:
Drew McIntyre sends heartfelt message to injured WWE Superstar
Kevin Owens is officially set to miss WrestleMania 41 this weekend. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a grudge match. However, on the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, The Prizefighter revealed he won't be able to wrestle The Apex Predator due to a serious neck injury.
On the Getting Over podcast, Drew McIntyre shared a heartfelt message for KO regarding his necessary time off due to a neck issue and surgery. The former World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged the unfortunate timing before WrestleMania and empathized with Owens' situation, having experienced similar setbacks.
"Obviously, Kevin's [Owens] got to take some time off [due to his neck injury & surgery] and I wish him all the best. It's unfortunate right before WrestleMania. I told him the same. It sucks! I've been there when things are taken away from you. Especially when it comes to your body is scary, you only get one neck, [and] can't take any chances, so, we've got our fingers crossed, he'll get through that and [be] back as quick as he can and safely as he can," McIntyre said.
It remains to be seen if The Scottish Warrior can defeat the former Judgment Day member at WWE WrestleMania.