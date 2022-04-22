"I knew I'd be inspired" - Drew McIntyre visits Special Olympics athletes

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently shared a tweet about the upcoming 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

McIntyre has been the Champion Ambassador for the event since last year. He also initiated the School of Strength program for athletes to work out and train at home. The Scottish Warrior recently surprised Special Olympics Tennessee athletes in Nashville.

During his visit, McIntyre stated that he did not realize how inspired he was. He added that he was part of the SummerSlam media tour and cited his excitement at being involved with the Special Olympics:

"I knew I'd be inspired, but I didn't realize the level that we'd get to and just how much I really want to do and how much I really want to be involved. I couldn't have anticipated even close. Like when I heard today, technically I'm going to SummerSlam media tour - we're got a big show in Nissan Stadium on July 30th. When I heard Special Olympics was involved today in person I got giddy for a second and was like ‘oh that’s great’ I get to go along and that’s something that's truly a joy in my life right now." [1:34 - 1:58]

The former WWE Champion shared a tweet saying that he was proud to be an ambassador for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games:

Two years ago, the Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship. McIntyre created history at this year's 'Mania by being the first person to ever kick out of Happy Corbin's finisher, End of Days.

Drew McIntyre emphasizes the importance of giving back to the community

In an interaction with WKRN News during the same visit, McIntyre highlighted the importance of giving back as a WWE Superstar and its impact on people's lives.

“It's always been very important for me to give back where we can as WWE Superstars we make such an impact in people's lives. It was finding where I can make the biggest difference and where it would touch me most and where I could make the most difference." [H/T WKRN News]

Check out the video below:

While Drew McIntyre has been away from title matches over the past few months, he recently cited his interest in challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the stadium event in Cardiff.

New reports say McIntyre will be Reigns' next challenger even after the UK live events. Both men have faced each other numerous times before, and fans are now waiting to see if the speculations are true.

