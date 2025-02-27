Drew McIntyre takes aim at John Cena: fires major shots at WWE legend

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to take a massive shot at John Cena. The two stars will clash against each other in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

After coming short at Royal Rumble, John Cena announced his participation in the Men's Chamber match which will take place on March 1, 2025. This did not sit well with other participants, who had to go through qualifiers to make it in the Chamber. Several stars, including Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, have taken shots at Cena for this very reason.

The Scottish Warrior took another shot at the 16-time World Champion after WWE's official Instagram handle posted clips of the Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches.

McIntyre commented on the post, noting how everyone except John Cena had to go through qualifying matches.

"All those action clips…..and Cena," he commented.

Drew McIntyre's comment [Image credit: WWE's Instagram]

Drew McIntyre sent a warning to John Cena ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event

Drew McIntyre recently took to X (fka Twitter) to cut a promo about this year's Elimination Chamber match, saying that his path to WrestleMania 41 would start on March 1.

The Scottish Warrior also sent a warning to John Cena, saying that he would "bury" the latter inside the Elimination Chamber.

"This time last year, just over a year ago, my path to WrestleMania was even more unclear than it is right now, and look what happened. It starts all again this Saturday. And in Toronto, I'm going to make sure that you're kept safe John [Cena] inside that Chamber, until it's my time to bury you," he said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025.

