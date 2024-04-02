Drew McIntyre takes major shot at CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has taken a shot at CM Punk ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Brooklyn, New York.

Punk appeared last Monday night on RAW and it was revealed that he will be the special guest commentator during the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL. Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month to earn the title match against The Visionary this weekend.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre took to Instagram to take a shot at CM Punk. McIntyre noted that he was given a personal emoji ahead of WrestleMania, and joked that Punk's was that of a clown.

"I have my own emoji, #DrewMcIntyre So does #CMPunk 🤡💩," he wrote.

CM Punk tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. The Scottish Warrior attacked Punk to write him off television earlier this year and has kept their rivalry alive as the veteran recovers from the injury.

R-Truth reveals that he was surprised CM Punk returned to WWE

R-Truth and CM Punk both returned during Survivor Series 2023. The former United States Champion will team with The Miz in the Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, R-Truth opened up about Punk's return to the company. He shared that he was surprised to see the veteran back and added that he doesn't want him to prevent Cody Rhodes from finishing his story.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know. At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In some form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he need to tell it, with somebody else." [3:03 onwards]

You can check out the interview below:

Punk remains one of the industry's most talked-about superstars. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for the veteran at WrestleMania this weekend.