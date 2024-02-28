Drew McIntyre takes shot at current champion's intelligence following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has responded to a current champion today on social media following this week's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and has earned a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is in the books, and the card for WrestleMania 40 is starting to come together. Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Show. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match but received help from an unlikely source.

Randy Orton eliminated Logan Paul with an RKO, but the United States Champion later knocked The Legend Killer out with a pair of brass knuckles. Drew McIntyre then capitalized to win the match, and Logan wanted some acknowledgment for helping the veteran win today on social media.

Drew McIntyre responded to Logan Paul's message and insulted the champion's intelligence. He claimed that Jake Paul must have gotten all of the talent and the brains in the family.

"I see your brother got all the talent and the brains. Admittedly it’s a very low bar," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre reportedly has not signed a new WWE contract

Drew McIntyre's contract status remains unresolved as the company builds toward WWE WrestleMania 40.

Earlier today, BWE reported that McIntyre had reached a new deal with the company. However, the report did not specify the length of the contract.

Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail has provided an update on McIntyre's contract situation. His report stated that The Scottish Warrior and WWE have not reached a new agreement, and the veteran's contract is still set to expire following WrestleMania 40 in April.

McIntyre has been keeping his rivalry alive with CM Punk during the veteran's injury. He took another shot at Punk during last night's edition of RAW before his confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Only time will tell if McIntyre can dethrone The Visionary at WWE WrestleMania 40.

