Logan Paul calls out former WWE Champion; pushes for acknowledgement

Logan Paul is unhappy with the amount of attention he is receiving from a former WWE Champion after he helped him win the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

The United States Champion competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match but came up short. Randy Orton eliminated the popular star with an RKO out of nowhere. However, The Maverick got his revenge and knocked out The Viper with brass knuckles. Drew McIntyre took advantage of the situation and pinned Randy Orton to win the match. The Scottish Warrior is now set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Earlier today, Logan Paul took to social media to send a message to Drew McIntyre. He reacted to McIntyre's promo and called out the veteran for claiming he was the last man standing at the WWE Elimination Chamber match.

"That's crazy bro because this is how I remember you finishing the match. And this is how I finished the match, looks like I'm standing. In fact, the last time I remember you standing, you were under me", he said. [00:12 - 00:22]

Paul then took a clip of Drew McIntyre stating, "because of you this happened" and claimed that was all he wanted. He added that he helped McIntyre because he saw him drinking PRIME.

"That's all I wanted, Drew. A little recognition for helping you win. Because let's not forget who knocked out Randy Orton that allowed you to win. Yeah, buddy. It was me. And I did it because I saw that you drank PRIME and I appreciate that. Thank you, Drew, congrats. [From 00:24 - 00:40]

WWE SmackDown star takes shot at Logan Paul

Bobby Lashley recently mocked the United States Champion for barely appearing on WWE television.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The All Mighty spoke about Logan Paul and mocked his part-time schedule. The veteran added that he would take the United States Championship from him if he ever got to face him in a singles match.

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group," Lashley said. "Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day." [7:06 – 7:26]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Randy Orton will likely be out for revenge after the 28-year-old hit him with brass knuckles at the WWE Elimination Chamber match. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Logan Paul and the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

