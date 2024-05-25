Drew McIntyre takes shot at popular WWE star ahead of major title match

Drew McIntyre has taken a hilarious shot at a current WWE champion ahead of a major title match next month. The Scottish Warrior was not in action at King and Queen of the Ring today in Saudi Arabia.

Triple H appeared during today's premium live event and made a massive announcement. The King of Kings shared that Drew McIntyre has been cleared to return to the ring and will be facing Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship next month at Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

McIntyre took to social media following the announcement and poked fun at the World Heavyweight Champion. He claimed that The Archer of Infamy lacked aura as a champion and compared him to John Cena making his entrance to a hostile crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006.

"Priest walking into Glasgow (Except without the aura)," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL but his title reign only lasted five minutes. CM Punk attacked McIntyre at The Show of Shows and Priest took the opportunity to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion.

Former WWE manager on why Drew McIntyre will never leave the company

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on why Drew McIntyre will be sticking around in WWE.

The veteran inked a new deal with the promotion last month and avoided becoming a free agent. Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell claimed that McIntyre would likely retire with the company and he doesn't blame him for making that decision.

"He [Drew McIntyre] ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him." [13:45 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has kept his rivalry with CM Punk alive as the 45-year-old recovers from a torn tricep suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

It will be fascinating to see if McIntyre can defeat Priest to capture the World Heavyweight Championship once again next month at WWE Clash at the Castle.

