Drew McIntyre takes a shot at Seth Rollins after he gives The Rock a new nickname on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has taken a shot at Seth Rollins after the latter gave a new nickname to The Rock on this week's Monday Night RAW.

In the main event of RAW, McIntyre defeated Jey Uso after interference from The Bloodline. However, Rollins and Cody Rhodes came to Jey's aid and went after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Earlier on the show, Rollins and Rhodes addressed The Bloodline's challenge for a tag team match. The Visionary also gave The Rock a new nickname, calling him "Diarrhea Dwayne."

Reacting to the same, McIntyre took a shot at the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on Twitter/X.

"Bro really thought he said something," wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre recently won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and became the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins. The two men are expected to cross paths on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre claimed that Becky Lynch was on his side for WrestleMania 40

According to Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, is on his side for WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Scotsman revealed his off-screen conversation with The Man. He said:

"First of all, obviously Becky (Lynch) has to say that when she is on camera. We saw each other off camera briefly and she was like 'Drew, I've got to say that. You know I'm The Man of the house and it would be pretty cool for two celtics to be successful at WrestleMania. Big celtic invasion at WrestleMania, so do it for the lads'. But that was offscreen."

Lynch is the current #1 contender for the Women's World Championship and won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre possibly winning the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Would you like to see Drew McIntyre as the new World Heavyweight Champion? Yes No 0 votes