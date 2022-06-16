"Means everything to me now" - Drew McIntyre on working with Special Olympics USA

Drew McIntyre has opened up about working together with and attending the Special Olympics USA 2022.

The Special Olympics USA, held every four years (organised this year in Orlando, FL), is a sporting event for disabled children and adults in the US and the Caribbean. This year's edition, taking place from June 5 to 11, saw over 5,500 athletes compete in 32 Olympic-type sports.

The Scottish Warrior recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed how much these games mean to him. Drew even spent his birthday on June 6 attending the games and events surrounding them. He also received a gift from one of the competitors, which he really seemed to appreciate.

When speaking about the importance of the games, the former WWE Champion had this to say:

"It's the outside the ring stuff that really means everything to me now. When I get to work the Special Olympics, be part of the Special Olympics Games on my birthday last Monday and Tuesday, and watch the athletes in action. See how excited they are to be there and compete with each other. They are such huge WWE fans as well. Them or any other amazing organizations we work with. That's what it's truly about and it means as much if more to me than winning any championship." (31:06 to 31:37)

Which WWE Legend does Drew McIntyre want to face in the ring?

During the same episode of The Bump, Drew McIntyre claimed that he would like to face John Cena in a WWE ring.

The 16-time World Champion is set to make a WWE return on the June 27 episode of RAW in Laredo, TX. This will be his first appearance in the company since losing the Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns in the main event of last year's Summerslam.

The two stars have never faced each other in a singles match before, and if it was up to Drew, that wouldn't be the case for much longer:

"I've called him out a few times, he hasn't reciprocated and that's okay. I said I don't need any help. so I'll keep working forward, make things happen on my own. But if John (Cena) and I end up in a ring together on day for one last match. That is one singles match I've never had. I'll work and try and make it happen." said Drew McIntyre.

With his accolades in the company and his work outside it in events like the Special Olympics. It would not be a stretch to say that Drew McIntyre is one of the faces of WWE's global brand.

If you use the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far