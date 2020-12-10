WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has arguably been one of the most impressive Superstars of the year. Recently, Drew McIntyre joined WWE's "The Bump" where he spoke about his match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

In a match that is being considered as one of the contenders for "Match of the Year", Drew McIntyre taking on Roman Reigns was a treat for the fans. It was Roman Reigns who managed to pick up the victory in the end after Jey Uso interfered and distracted Drew McIntyre.

During his appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre addressed his match at WWE Survivor Series and also teased that the fans might see the two clash again one day, hopefully at WrestleMania.

"The biggest thing for me coming into that match was showing Roman and the entire world exactly what I'm all about these days, what I'm capable of. I think a few people have underestimated me along the way, even though I have been champion for the past eight months. When Roman Reigns and I were in the ring together, I told him to his face I'm not the same guy. I'm on a whole new level right now, you are gonna find that out. He kept talking and talking, (Paul) Heyman kept talking and talking. They kept tweeting and tweeting, I kept my mouth shut coz I was gonna show through action what I'm capable of these days. And you saw his emotions change during that match. From confidence in the beginning, to confusion, to fear when I started kicking out. Spear after spear, move after move, and he had no idea what to do. Jey saved the day, Roman took advantage. If he didn't know Jey was coming, that's cool but then had to low blow me right after and double team on me, and then had to choke me out because there was no way I was going to quit. But he knows what I'm all about now. I guarantee that's match is gonna come back around again one day. And it's going to be, hopefully, WrestleMania level."

Could we see Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37?

In a recent report, it was revealed that WWE is considering multiple names as the opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. While everyone is hoping to have The Rock return and face Reigns, one of the back-up plans is for Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year. The two previously faced each other at WrestleMania 35, but as Drew McIntyre rightly pointed out, things would be much different this time.

The other back-up plans to be Roman's opponents at WrestleMania include Goldberg, Daniel Bryan, and Big E. With WWE Royal Rumble approaching, we shall find out soon what are the plans for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre heading into the biggest show of the year.

