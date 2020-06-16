Drew McIntyre teases a match against John Cena on WWE RAW Talk

The WWE Champion has been on a hot streak recently. Will this Legend reply to this challenge?

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley at Backlash to retain his WWE Championship.

This would be a dream match

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, has been on a hot streak ever since winning the 2020 Royal Rumble. Not only has he impressed everyone with his in-ring skills, but he has won over the hearts of the WWE Universe with his charisma and attitude.

Drew McIntyre teamed-up with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth on Monday Night RAW tonight to take on the team of Bobby Lashley and MVP in where his WWE title was on the line. However, the Scotsman was able to retain his Championship and continue his reign.

On tonight's RAW Talk, Drew McIntyre and R-Truth appeared to discuss the unusual tag-team on tonight's show. The 24/7 Champion was asked by Samoa Joe who would win if Drew McIntyre faced Truth's 'Childhood Hero', John Cena.

Interestingly, the WWE Champion teased a match against John Cena during the closing moments of the show. Drew McIntyre mentioned that he has never faced the 16-time World Champion, John Cena in a singles match. Could we see the two square off against each other in the near future?

Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship by defeating The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36. He has defended his title against the likes of the Big Show, Seth Rollins, and most recently against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash this past Sunday.

He looks set to hold on to the title at least till Summerslam and it'll be interesting to see who does he face on the Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE has been teasing a match between him and fellow 3MB member Jinder Mahal for some time, but with the Modern Day Maharaja injured, we might not see that match very soon.