Drew McIntyre thanks former booker for his time outside WWE

Drew McIntyre is a former EVOLVE Champion
Tanmay Singh Bhadauria
Modified May 31, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Drew McIntyre recently expressed his appreciation for former wrestling booker Gabe Sapolsky via social media.

Drew was released from WWE in 2014 after nearly seven years with the promotion. He then made appearances all over the globe, winning championships across multiple independent promotions. Some of McIntyre's most memorable moments and matches on the independent circuit came in EVOLVE Wrestling.

Gabe recently credited The Scottish Warrior as the reason for the former's career resurgence on Twitter. In response to the tweet, the former champion reflected back on the duo's memorable stint with EVOLVE.

"We did a lot of cool stuff with very talented people my friend. Some of the best times of my career."
We did a lot of cool stuff with very talented people my friend. Some of the best times of my career twitter.com/bookitgabe/sta…

Besides being one of the founders of EVOLVE, Sapolsky was also associated with WWE as a consultant in 2016. The Stamford-based promotion purchased EVOLVE in 2020 after a five-year-long working relationship between the two.

Will Drew McIntyre be the next WWE Universal Champion

Drew McIntyre has had tussles with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ever since his victory over Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38. He is now rumored to face Reigns in September's Clash at the Castle premium live event. The question is - will he be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief?

Fantasy booking Drew McIntyre's road to Clash at the Castle in 4 steps dlvr.it/SRJXrW #WWE #AEW

Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that a McIntyre vs. Reigns match is on the cards for later this year.

“Drew McIntyre is very much in the plans for an opponent for Reigns at some point. Before his injury, there was talk of Reigns vs. McIntyre as Reigns’ program in the early part of the year in getting to Lesnar. And now that he’s back, perhaps that’s in Saudi Arabia, although it would be better served for later in the year," Meltzer wrote. (H/T Bleacher Report)

The aforementioned premium live event is set to emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Since McIntyre is from Scotland, he will have home advantage walking into the potential match. With a jam-packed stadium of fans, it is not impossible for him to walk out as the new Universal Champion.

