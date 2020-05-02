WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion and RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre will face off against former RAW Tag Team Champion Murphy, on RAW next week, in a singles match. The next RAW will be the go-home show for Money in the Bank, which will take place on May 10, 2020. The match was confirmed via an advertisement for next week's show on tonight's SmackDown.

At the Money in the Bank PPV, Drew McIntyre will put his title on the line against former WWE and Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

Why has Murphy got a chance to face Drew McIntyre on RAW?

Murphy has been in a faction with Seth Rollins over the last few months. On last week's RAW, McIntyre and Rollins signed the contract for their match at Money in the Bank. Things got heated between the two, and McIntyre attacked The Monday Night Messiah.

But before Drew McIntyre could inflict more damage on Rollins, Murphy made his way to the ring and attacked the WWE Champion. McIntyre, though, got his retribution and landed a monstrous Claymore Kick on Murphy to stand tall at the end of RAW last Monday.

On next week's RAW, we will also witness a Last Chance Gauntlet match, with the winner being added to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.