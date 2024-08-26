Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk at WWE Bash in Berlin will "see some f**king violence", says veteran

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will clash in a Strap Match at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this weekend. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has predicted that the match would be a violent affair.

The Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior locked horns in a traditional singles match at SummerSlam earlier this month. Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins served as the Special Guest Referee for the match. There was a lot of action and drama during the match, but it lacked the violence that was expected from one of the biggest rivalries in wrestling.

On the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette discussed the smooth trash-talk dynamic between Punk and McIntyre. The veteran claimed that the upcoming Strap Match between the duo will make up for the lack of violence during their encounter at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Trending

"I think what they're going for, and see if I come out right, is if people were disappointed because they didn't see violence with the Seth Rollins referee involvement. I think we're going to see some f***ing violence. I think people are going to be red, white, and blue from that strap, and they're going to have some creative sh*t going on. I believe most probably they will f***ing end up doing some type of finish to continue the program," Cornette said. [10:07-10:44]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre III is reportedly set to happen at Bad Blood 2024

According to WRKD Wrestling, the current plan for the CM Punk-Drew McIntyre feud is a three-match series that started at SummerSlam. It will continue at Bash in Berlin this weekend and is rumored to culminate in a Hell in a Cell Match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event on October 5.

Notably, The Straight Edge Superstar seemingly rejected the idea of a Hell in a Cell Match against McIntyre during the post-Clash at the Castle press conference earlier this June.

"Brother, you have to take that fantasy booking sh*t elsewhere. I don't want to ever do a Hell in a Cell. I don't want to ever do a Ladder Match. I'm going to beat him up with my two fists," Punk said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

With Drew McIntyre picking up a victory in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier this month, it will be interesting to see if CM Punk secures a win against his bitter rival in Berlin this Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.