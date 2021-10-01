Drew McIntyre on names he'd like to face currently on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre hopes to mix it up with the likes of Edge and Seth Rollins after the 2021 WWE Draft concludes.

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Miguel Leiva of Planeta Wrestling to discuss all things WWE. When asked if there was anyone on SmackDown right now that he would love to face, McIntyre felt like his feud with Seth Rollins in 2020 ended way too soon.

"If I'm on RAW right now, looking at how the SmackDown roster is doing now, could I say a few names I'd like to work with in the future," Drew McIntyre said. "Seth Rollins is someone I've had a history with, we had it after WrestleMania when I defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at the Performance Center and we didn't go any further. The beauty of it is that we can pick it up again at any time as we have very good chemistry."

Drew McIntyre has never wrestled Cesaro before

Drew McIntyre also said he'd like to wrestle against Edge more than he has and called him a mentor when he had his original run with WWE. He also name-dropped Cesaro with a surprising revelation that the two men have never had a match against one another.

"Edge is someone that I have not yet been able to share the ring with enough, because when he was in his 20s, we wrestled a couple of times and I traveled around the world with him," Drew McIntyre said. "He is like a mentor to me. I had the opportunity to be at the SmackDown main event once with him, where I teamed up with Vickie Guerrero and he teamed up with Kelly Kelly. It was a lot of fun, I know we can do very fun things and give very good stories.. I also want a match against Cesaro, because we have never had a match and he is incredible."

Also Read

WWE Home Video UK @WWEHomeVideoUK



Drew McIntyre: The Best of ⚔️ Here's the artwork for our very own @DMcIntyreWWE 's first ever DVD collection! ⚔️Drew McIntyre: The Best of #WWE 's Scottish Warrior is packed with Drew's biggest matches, including action against The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Randy Orton! Out 13th December! ⚔️ Here's the artwork for our very own @DMcIntyreWWE's first ever DVD collection! ⚔️



Drew McIntyre: The Best of #WWE's Scottish Warrior is packed with Drew's biggest matches, including action against The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Randy Orton! Out 13th December! https://t.co/102clUKlio

Which wrestlers from WWE SmackDown would like to see Drew McIntyre face? Do you think McIntyre will change brands in the WWE Draft? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Daniel Wood