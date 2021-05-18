Top WWE star wants to face Daniel Bryan

Drew McIntyre is keen to face Daniel Bryan in WWE, stating that the match "would be something very special." Bryan is one of three Superstars that McIntyre wants to face in the WWE in the future.

Daniel Bryan and Drew McIntyre haven't had a singles program against each other in their spell with WWE. The two have faced off against each other a few times in a WWE ring, but they have all been tag team matches.

During his recent interaction with Mid-Day, Drew McIntyre was asked about three Superstars that he would like to face in a WWE ring. McIntyre stated that Daniel Bryan is one star that he would like to face, despite Bryan no longer being a part of the company.

"Daniel Bryan. I don't know what's going on with his future after he lost the match. Maybe he shows up on NXT? Maybe he shows up on RAW? But he and I haven't got to do much together. Certainly never had anything big, and I think obviously with where we're at in our careers, it would be something very special."

Apart from Daniel Bryan, McIntyre stated that he would like to get in the ring with his former 3MB partner Jinder Mahal, as well as Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Daniel Bryan's WWE future

Daniel Bryan is no longer a part of WWE as his contract with the company expired around the time of his last appearance. Bryan was last seen on WWE programming on the April 30th episode of SmackDown, where he lost a career vs. championship match against Roman Reigns.

A recent report revealed that WWE are keen on re-signing Bryan to a new contract, while another stated that Vince McMahon "loves" the former WWE Champion and would want him back. Eric Bischoff, too, confirmed that Vince McMahon respects Bryan and the former SmackDown Executive Director believes that Bryan will return to WWE.

“I would have a very difficult time believing he would leave the WWE. If he does, I’d be very surprised. That whole family and everybody is tied to the WWE.”



