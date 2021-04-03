Drew McIntyre set to face SmackDown Superstar on RAW before WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre has a lot on his mind heading into WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley has put a bounty on him, and WWE Superstars have been trying to grab hold of the opportunity. One star who has taken full advantage is SmackDown's King Corbin.

During tonight's SmackDown, WWE announced that Drew McIntyre will face King Corbin on next week's Monday Night RAW. The two superstars will clash following King Corbin's brutal attack on the previous episode of RAW.

Corbin is hoping that a victory over Drew McIntyre will give him his WrestleMania moment. If he does come out on top, Bobby Lashley will have no option but to provide him with a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

Of course, if Drew McIntyre has anything to say about it, King Corbin will not be taking away his WrestleMania moment this year.

The former two-time WWE Champion recently spoke about how he plans on defeating a worried Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania in an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling. You can check out the full interview down below.

Will King Corbin produce a repeat of last week's RAW against Drew McIntyre? We will have to wait and see.

Drew McIntyre wants a big-money program after WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre will be main eventing WrestleMania, but the Scottish Warrior still wants to have even bigger programs after that. Speaking to SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, he revealed he wants a "big-money" program against Edge.

"I can't wait for it to happen. I've been waiting a very long time. I've to say I'm a little disappointed he didn't choose Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship as the match. It was pointed out recently that it was his first match on SmackDown in about 10 years. His last match was with a young Drew McIntyre."

You can read more about what McIntyre had to say here.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre take on Edge some time soon? Let us know down below.