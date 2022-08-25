"He's not gonna probably give him a title match" - Drew McIntyre talks about current WWE Superstar's relationship with Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has given his opinion on Sami Zayn's relationship with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre is set to face off with the champ at the upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle.

While Drew and Roman have been tangling weekly on Friday Night SmackDown, Sami has found himself in the middle of the program. In search of The Bloodline's acceptance, he has been receiving Claymore Kicks from McIntyre on Reigns' behalf for two weeks straight.

The Scottish Warrior was successful in laying out the Tribal Chief with his signature kick this past week. The bout for the two world championships is expected to headline the premium live event, which will emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

The former Chosen One recently appeared on WWE's The Bump to discuss the upcoming event. When asked about Zayn's involvement, he said that the Head of the Table should get the Canadian superstar a gift, as offering him a title shot is apparently out of the question:

"Give him a nice little gift or something. He's not gonna probably give him a title match. Yeah, put his face on the shirt, I guess. He's taken so many Claymores, and those Claymores freaking hurt. I've got these size 14s (boots) flying into your face, probably doesn't feel very good" [36:23 to 36:36]

Unfortunately for Sami Zayn, there is no indication that he will achieve his dream of being an official member of the Bloodline anytime soon. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has his eyes set on Drew McIntyre and their match on September 3.

Drew McIntyre claims Roman Reigns "hates his family"

During the same interview, Drew McIntyre made the bold claim that Roman Reigns hates his family (in storyline, obviously).

The Head of the Table usually depends on his family, The Usos, to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting them and his councilor Paul Heyman in harm's way. Drew pointed to these instances as proof that Reigns "hates his family" during his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"I've got the impression that, as much he (Roman Reigns) says he loves his family and does it for his family, I think he hates his family. He hates the Wiseman, sacrifice the Wiseman to Brock Lesnar. He sends The Usos after me every single week, and I keep sending them back... I'm convinced he genuinly just hates his family," McIntyre said. [36:38 to 36:54]

WIth The Usos by his side at Clash at the Castle, will Roman Reigns use interference to retain his titles against Drew McIntyre? Or will the Scotsman go against the odds and walk out of the event as a three-time world champion?

