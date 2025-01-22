"Dude needs to give it up," "Make it happen" - Mixed reactions pour in as WWE legend calls for match with Roman Reigns

A former WWE Champion recently expressed his desire to have a dream match against Roman Reigns before retiring. This statement has elicited mixed reactions from fans online regarding whether or not this showdown should materialize.

Jeff Hardy is currently signed with TNA Wrestling and is one-half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions alongside Matt Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma and The Tribal Chief shared the WWE locker room from 2017 to 2021 but never faced each other in a one-on-one match.

WWE and TNA Wrestling recently announced a multi-year partnership. In an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Jeff said he would relish the opportunity to face Roman Reigns as part of the agreement between the two companies.

The 47-year-old wrestling legend hoped to have the match before his in-ring retirement. On X (formerly Twitter), some fans argued that Jeff Hardy should abandon the idea of a dream match against The OG Bloodline member, claiming it was too late for such an encounter to materialize. Meanwhile, others suggested that the Triple H-led management should book a showdown between the two.

You can check out the reactions from fans below.

Mixed reactions from fans on X/Twitter

Sam Roberts makes a bold prediction about Roman Reigns' potential opponent for WWE WrestleMania 42

As of now, the OTC has confirmed his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match for the first time in five years. This multi-man elimination bout will determine whether Roman Reigns will headline The Showcase of the Immortals this year in Paradise, Nevada.

While his opponent for this year's Show of Shows hasn't been confirmed, Roman Reigns could face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42 in 2026, according to Sam Roberts.

"I feel like, if done the right way, that Roman vs. Jacob Fatu could even be something that main events WrestleMania 42. I mean, if you lay that it the right way and you have Jacob doing whatever he's gonna do after he takes Solo [Sikoa] off TV and just the rise of Jacob, then Jacob vs. Solo and then we slowly get to Jacob vs. Roman, I absolutely think," Roberts said on Notsam Wrestling.

Watch the full video below.

Whether WWE plans to book a one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and Jeff Hardy in the future remains uncertain. Regardless, the OTC will play a significant role on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

