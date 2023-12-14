"Dumb and tone deaf" - Fans worried for 35-year-old star after top WWE champion suffers "HORRIBLE" injury

WWE continues to find innovative ways to keep fans interested. However, a recent injury angle involving a top WWE champion has fans fuming.

A recent NXT taping hosted a match between Ridge Holland and NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. Soon after, images started circulating online showing Ilja being stretchered out of the arena.

It looked like Ilja Dragunov had suffered a severe injury during the tapings, and fans were concerned for his well-being. Shortly after, Corey Brennan of Fightful reported that it was kayfabe. He wrote that it was part of a storyline and was "good acting" on Dragunov's part.

Fans were relieved that the NXT Champion wasn’t injured. However, they were furious at WWE for using Ridge Holland in the angle, considering his history in the company.

Big E was unfortunately injured by Holland last year. While the 35-year-old superstar did not do so deliberately, it did bring a lot of heat towards him.

Shawn Michaels was smart in using the SmackDown Superstar for the angle. Ilja Dragunov will likely be written off for some time. However, if they fall for the angle, Ridge Holland could receive a lot more heat from WWE fans in the coming weeks.

Ilja Dragunov was recently accused of attacking a WWE Superstar on NXT

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has done well to put up some great matches for his title. His most recent defense came against Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline.

Trick Williams won the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline to become The Mad Dragon’s next challenger. On the following episode of NXT, Carmelo Hayes accused Dragunov of attacking Trick Williams and himself backstage.

Shawn Michaels and his team may have something big planned for Hayes and Williams. It could be why the NXT Champion has been injured in the storyline. The injury could lead him to miss the upcoming New Year’s Evil event, where he is scheduled to defend his title.

WWE could use the injury angle to keep The Mad Dragon out of the ring but involve him in the developing storyline. It could ultimately lead to a match between Hayes and Williams before the latter finally gets his NXT Championship match.

Do you think Ilja Dragunov will be revealed as the mystery attacker down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

