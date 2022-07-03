"He hated that gimmick" – Wrestling veteran compares current WWE angle to Goldust's character (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Max Dupri's Maximum Male Models and compared them to Goldust.

Max Dupri came out to the ring last night on SmackDown to introduce the newest clients for Maximum Male Models - ma.cé and mån.sôör. The two models walked out to the entrance ramp and posed for photographs.

Speaking on this week's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell mentioned that the superstars needed to be committed to their gimmick. He recalled how Goldust hated his character when he was first pitched the idea. The wrestling veteran explained how Dustin decided to develop the character and worked hard to get it over with fans.

"Let's go back to Goldust. He hated that gimmick when he first got it. He told me. He said, 'I hated it.' He said, 'F*** it. I'm gonna do this thing.' And he committed to it, then it got over. But he was the type of guy, wrestler, or worker that knew what to do and how to get it over and he did. But you gotta commit to it." (From 11:35 - 12:05)

It was an eventful go home episode of WWE SmackDown

The capacity crowd at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona was treated to an eventful episode of WWE SmackDown. The show started with a Good Old Fashioned Battle Royal among several RAW and SmackDown superstars.

Happy Corbin stole the win after he eliminated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The team of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi in tag team action. After the match, Becky blindsided the Empress of Tomorrow. Madcap Moss also qualified for the Money in the Bank match after defeating Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, and The Miz in a fatal four-way match.

The show is set up nicely for the premium live event tonight. It will be interesting to see what titles change hands at Money in the Bank and which superstars walk out of Vegas with the briefcase.

