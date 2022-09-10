"One major character here that's missing" – Wrestling veteran discusses Karrion Kross' attack on former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was relieved to see Karrion Kross make an appearance on SmackDown this week.

Drew McIntyre challenged Solo Sikoa to a showdown this week on the blue brand. During the main event, as the Scottish Warrior seemed to get the better of the newest member of The Bloodline, Karrion Kross appeared from nowhere. He locked in the Kross Jacket on the former WWE Champion, sending a cold message to the SmackDown roster.

In the post-show review, Smack Talk, Mantell detailed that he liked the final segment of the show. He recalled feeling like a major element was missing initially, and was glad to finally see Kross make an appearance to ambush Drew.

"I thought it was a good segment. About the time the main event started, I went, 'Karrion Kross has to come in on top of this one.' Because he hadn't been on the show. I had to think, there is one major character here that's missing and it was him. And I said, 'Okay, he's making an appearance in this one.' Which he did." (From 57:17 - 57:42)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE has three top heels on the SmackDown roster

During the same conversation, Mantell praised the Triple H-led creative for strengthening their roster. He mentioned that apart from Roman Reigns, the company now has three top heels in the form of Gunther, Karrion Kross and Solo Sikoa.

"I'm thinking that they went from no heels to three heels they can get over. That's Gunther, Karrion Kross and there's one more Solo, I guess. They went from a very slim bench to now they at least have players. They stocked up." He continued, "So it's a much stronger roster now than what it was. And how long did that take? Three weeks?" (From 57:45 - 58:30)

Mantell stressed on the fact that WWE managed to make these changes in only about three weeks, indicating that they could put on good shows if they were allowed to do so.

