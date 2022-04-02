"You can tell Paul likes her" - Former WWE manager comments on Paul Heyman's on-screen chemistry with Kayla Braxton (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell believes that Paul Heyman likes working with Kayla Braxton on backstage interview segments.

Braxton and Heyman have been part of several interview segments on the blue brand over the last year. The WWE correspondent has been relentless in her pursuit of getting the scoop from Heyman and the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief always manages to get into a promo that antagonizes Kayla Braxton.

Dutch Mantell appeared on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to review the go-home episode of the blue brand before WrestleMania. He mentioned that Heyman worked well with WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton and that the two looked great on WWE TV.

Mantell detailed that Heyman probably liked working with Kayla, which resulted in the two appearing in numerous backstage interviews.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"She's good. Her and Paul Heyman are great together. And you can tell Paul likes her because he works with her. The other girl, I don't know if he can work with her as well. And Kayla stands there, half smiling. That is actually a pretty good deal that they do." [29:18 - 29:40]

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

Heyman recently shared the names of some "Paul Heyman Girls"

'Paul Heyman Guy' is a term in WWE synonymous with superstars who have been associated with The Advocate. In a recent interview, Heyman also shed light on some female superstars that he considers to be 'Paul Heyman Girls.'

Speaking on the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief mentioned that Madusa during her time in WCW worked closely with him and would probably qualify as the first Heyman girl.

He also mentioned that he's worked extensively with Ronda Rousey backstage, and that he would be honored if Rousey considered herself to be a Heyman girl.

"When we did the Dangerous Alliance in WCW 30 years ago, Madusa was the Director of Covert Operations. Here's someone who presented the Ronda Rousey role 30 years before Ronda Rousey. I would be hesitant not to label Madusa as a Paul Heyman Girl. I worked behind the scenes with Ronda Rousey. I don't know if I have lived up to the expectations that she must set around her to accept herself as a Paul Heyman Girl. It would be a great honor for me if she did." [11:31 - 12:26 ]

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33



#SurvivorSeries I love Kayla Braxton scaring Paul Heyman. I love Kayla Braxton scaring Paul Heyman.#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/wwxY2V0njV

While Kayla is not yet a 'Heyman girl,' their on-screen chemistry is undeniable. It will be interesting to see the WWE correspondent's back-and-forth with Heyman over WrestleMania weekend and whether she can catch the wrestling veteran off guard again.

Check the results of this week's SmackDown here.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha