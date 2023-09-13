The unfortunate demise of Bray Wyatt sent shockwaves throughout the WWE universe. The who's who of the industry paid their respects to the former WWE Champion, including Dwayne Johnson. However, The Rock did something that won everyone's hearts.

Dwayne Johnson helped the Rotunda family after Bray Wyatt's passing, which was acknowledged by his sister, Mika Rotunda. The People's Champion ensured the Rotunda family's house was filled with meals and groceries.

Almost two days after the revelation by Mika, The Rock broke his silence and commented on the same. He stated how touched he was by Mika's words.

Expand Tweet

Not only that, but he also noted that he is privileged to help Bray Wyatt's family in any way possible. The 10-time WWE Champion stated that he will always be there for the family.

Dwayne Johnson gave Bray Wyatt the 'rub' at WrestleMania

Dwayne Johnson's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 32 against Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan. However, the most notable thing was his promo battle with Bray Wyatt that preceded the match.

The 'Brahma Bull' was determined to put Bray Wyatt over that night in Arlington, Texas, and he did just that. While the two had a heated exchange, The Rock ensured to say captivating things to further Bray's character.

Dwayne's intention wasn't to get a huge pop based on his grand entrance, but it was to put an upcoming superstar on the map in front of the millions and millions of The Rock's fans.

When the news of Bray Wyatt's death came out, Johnson took to X, to share what he thought of the late great. Johnson noted that he loved Bray Wyatt's presence, promos, in-ring work, and connection with the WWE Universe.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, face to face with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 32

Since the confrontation with Wyatt at WrestleMania, The Rock returned to WWE occasionally. He gave Bray a big boost, which showed how much he admired the 'Eater of Worlds.'

Wyatt's legacy will live on forever, and Johnson's kind gesture for the Rotunda family is a pure testament to how much he cares, and this is what truly makes him 'The People's Champion.'

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.