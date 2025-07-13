Edge, Britt Baker, Xavier Woods, and others react to 3-time WWE champion's heartbreaking update

Several wrestling personalities, including Edge (Adam Copeland), Britt Baker, and Xavier Woods, recently took to social media to react to a three-time WWE champion's heartbreaking update. The champion in question is none other than current AEW star Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy has won the NXT Championship, the North American Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Championship during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Adam Cole was supposed to defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at AEW All In 2025. However, before the match, it was announced that Cole had suffered an injury and would be relinquishing the gold.

Following this announcement, the former WWE star showed up at All In to confirm the heartbreaking news of his injury, but did not mention when or if he would return to the ring. Adam went on to talk about his wrestling career, seemingly hinting at retiring from in-ring competition.

After this heartbreaking news, several stars took to Instagram to react to it. WWE's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa also dedicated Instagram posts to their friend. Ciampa highlighted that Adam Cole was one of the best human beings he had ever met and sent him best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"One of the best guys I’ve ever shared a ring with. And far more importantly, THE best human I’ve ever shared a locker room with. Sending all of my love and best wishes. 💔," he wrote.

Check out Ciampa's post below.

Several stars left a like on Tommaso Ciampa's post dedicated to Adam Cole, including Edge, Megan Morant, Ridge Holland, Axiom, Tyler Bate, Angelo Dawkins, Renee Paquette, Karrion Kross, Chelsea Green, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler, Grayson Waller, and more.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano dedicated an emotional post to his best friend, sharing stories of their time spent together in WWE NXT. Britt Baker and Xavier Woods also uploaded posts for Cole.

Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below.

Screenshot of stars' reactions [Image credits: Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's Instagram handles and Britt Baker and Xavier Woods' X/Twitter profiles]

Former WWE star Adam Cole's injury announcement reportedly came as a surprise to an AEW official

According to wrestling journalist Jon Alba, an unnamed AEW official was surprised to learn about the extent of Adam Cole's injury, highlighting that they got to know about the news at the same time as everyone else.

"An AEW official told me they were unaware of the extent of Adam Cole's health issues, and found out at the same time as everyone else. I imagine this will be a major talking point in the press conference with Tony Khan. #AEW #AEWAllIn," wrote Alba.

Check out the report below.

It remains to be seen what former WWE star Adam Cole has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.

