Watch: Edge cosplays as Frankenstein for Halloween

WWE Hall of Famer Edge cosplayed as Frankenstein for this year's Halloween, and fans are absolutely loving it.

Taking to his Instagram, The Rated-R Superstar shared an image of himself cosplaying as Frankenstein as well as a short video in the get-up.

Many current and former WWE stars, like Natalya, Brie Bella, Renee Paquette, and others, commented on Edge's post appreciating his Halloween costume.

"Halloween starts in August at The Copeland House. So we are in full, scary stride by now. I give you Freakin Frankendaddy(so dubbed by Lyric). Happy Halloweeeeeeeennnnn," wrote Edge in his Instagram post.

Edge has had a great year so far in WWE

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Friday. Smackdown. Edge vs Rollins II. The Garden. I never thought I’d have the opportunity to wrestle in MSG again. Realistically this could be the last time I do. Let’s blow the roof off New York. Friday. Smackdown. Edge vs Rollins II. The Garden. I never thought I’d have the opportunity to wrestle in MSG again. Realistically this could be the last time I do. Let’s blow the roof off New York. https://t.co/7phyUwbmJI

Edge's return to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble was nothing short of a miracle. Since then, the former multi-time world champion has been on a roll, having amazing feuds and delivering classic matches for the WWE Universe.

Even at the age of 48, he hasn't missed a beat and is going neck-to-neck with the best athletes on WWE's current roster.

Edge has had a memorable year so far in WWE. It all started with him becoming a two-time Royal Rumble winner and the third WWE superstar to win the match from the first spot.

Edge went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. After some twists and turns, the match turned into a triple threat with Daniel Bryan. At the Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief reigned supreme.

The Rated-R Superstar returned a few months later and faced Roman Reigns in the main event of Money in the Bank 2021. He lost the match after interference from Seth Rollins, thus starting what now is being considered by many as the Feud of the Year in WWE.

Edge and Seth Rollins had an interesting history and WWE did a great job with the storytelling. The two-faced each other first at SummerSlam 2021, where Edge picked up the victory. Rollins then defeated Edge at the SmackDown in Madison Square Garden, leveling the scores. The rivalry then became a lot more personal, with Rollins invading Edge's house and threatening to harm his family.

The two finally faced each other in a third match at Crown Jewel 2021 inside Hell in a Cell, a stipulation fitting to bring an end to this heated rivalry. After an intense battle, Edge picked up the victory in a poetic fashion after hitting Rollins with his own finisher, The Stomp.

