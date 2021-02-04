Edge explains the difference between his 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble wins

Edge has revealed the difference between his 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble wins, in a recent interview. The Rated-R Superstar stated that the 2021 win is a lot more special as he never thought that he would have it.

While speaking in a global WWE teleconference (H/T to WWE India for the video), Edge said that he is currently in a better place emotionally as his rigorous schedule in his first run with the company did not allow him to cherish the achievements.

"So, here's the amazing thing about being able to come back and do this. I'm at a different place emotionally. I don't look past it. I don't take it for granted. I think at a certain point in my career - because everything is going, going, going, and there's another show every day, and it's year after year, and suddenly... there was a point I went to write a cheque and wrote the wrong year. Because it just... it was flying. When that starts to happen, you start to lose track on why you love this thing. And having had it taken away for nine years, and almost have to mourn the loss for two of those years, and then come back around and realize, 'I just love this and I'm always going to watch it.' That makes me appreciate everything on this that much more."

"So, I'm 47 years old, and I'm #1 in the Royal Rumble, and I win it. There's no way that I thought that's ever going to happen. So I'm savoring all of these things that are not supposed to happen and really soaking it in. I was happy in 2010, but this is just so much different. It's so much deeper because of the last decade that went into getting back to do this and having it back and understanding that I need to fully sit in the pocket of what this is and hopefully try and spread some wisdom and experience and 29 years of doing this, while I can and while I'm here. This was so much more special."

Edge's 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble wins

Edge after winning the 2010 men's Royal Rumble match

Edge got his first Royal Rumble victory in 2010 after entering at #29 and eliminating John Cena to win the match. He faced Chris Jericho at WrestleMania XXVI but lost the match.

It was a tougher task for Edge at Royal Rumble 2021 as he was the first entrant in the multi-man contest. He lasted an hour in the ring before eliminating Randy Orton to win the match.

