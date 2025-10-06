Edge, Liv Morgan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and other current/former WWE stars react to Bayley's personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Edge (Adam Copeland), Liv Morgan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, recently took to social media to react to Bayley's personal update. The Role Model also sent an emotional message in her post.Bayley recently took to Instagram to post a series of photos, featuring her mother and wrestling legend Bret Hart. In her post's caption, the former Women's Champion sent an emotional message, revealing that she went back to Big Time Wrestling, where she began her professional wrestling career, for their 29th anniversary. She also wrote that she spent time with &quot;the greatest people in the world.&quot;&quot;A beautiful 24 hours back home celebrating @bigtimewrestling’s 29th anniversary! Spent with the greatest people in the world ❤️🤯🥹 Being in the building and locker room that I had my first match in is just a wild feeling. It’s always special, but last night was magic. Congratulations BTW! Da Bay Area loves you forever ♾️,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Edge (Adam Copeland), Liv Morgan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, Chelsea Green, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth), Mickie James, Maxxine Dupri, Alicia Taylor, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim, Dustin Rhodes and more, reacted with a like on Bayley's Instagram post.Meanwhile, Natalya, Adam Pearce, The Boogeyman, and Shawn Bennett left comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Bayley's Instagram]Dutch Mantell believes Bayley could continue working with WWE even after her possible retirementDuring a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran said that he believed Bayley's in-ring experience could come in handy while booking angles for the women in the future.Mantell added that The Role Model could handle the creative work in WWE after her possible retirement from in-ring competition.&quot;Bayley's expertise would come in in-ring work. I mean, trying to figure out ideas and angles for the girls. I think creative can handle that well. I think Bayley might be in charge of the working part of it,&quot; said Dutch Mantell.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Bayley's WWE future.