Edge namedrops John Cena while inviting RAW Superstars to join Judgment Day

Over the past week, Edge has been teasing potential additional members of Judgment Day on social media. He has hinted at prominent names like AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Paige, and Ciampa.

On the latest edition of RAW, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan were set to face Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Before their match, the members of Judgment Day stated that they were done listening to the crowds and following them like mere sheep.

The Rated-R Superstar further stated that he struggled in his career to get to the top and was not "handpicked to sit at the top of the mountain like John Cena."

Fans will remember that Edge and Cena share an intense history due to their iconic feud in the mid-2000s. The latter also hinted at a possible in-ring return this year.

WWE @WWE



@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw "I wasn't handpicked to sit at the top of the mountain like a @JohnCena . I sit at the top of the mountain because I am a miracle of my own hard work and my success followed." "I wasn't handpicked to sit at the top of the mountain like a @JohnCena. I sit at the top of the mountain because I am a miracle of my own hard work and my success followed."@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw https://t.co/AgGh8cPpr5

Last week, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan joined forces to take on The Judgment Day. This week, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeated the latter two in a mixed tag team match on RAW.

The heel faction has been dominant and unstoppable in their quest on RAW. It is yet to be seen whether history will repeat itself, and The Rated-R Superstar will step inside the ring again with The Cenation Leader.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Angana Roy