Edge, Natalya, Kelly Kelly, and others react to WWE Hall of Famer’s emotional family news

Several superstars, including Natalya, Edge, and Kelly Kelly, have reacted to a WWE Hall of Famer's emotional family news. Taking to social media, Trish Stratus shared an update about her mother.

Trish Stratus posted a picture of her mother on Instagram and revealed that she had to be taken to the hospital. While she did not go into the details of the visit, she confirmed that her mother is now out, and even joked that it was just in time to watch the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

In the picture, Stratus' mother can be seen wearing a hospital gown, sitting on the bed, and interacting with her two grandchildren.

"Mama ended up in the hospital this weekend but got out just in time to watch the @mapleleafs win tonight #GoLeafsGo #GoAliceGo #Game6," wrote Stratus.

As mentioned earlier, a number of stars reacted to the update, whether through likes, comments, or both.

WWE Superstar Natalya, along with Lillian Garcia, Candice Michelle, Kelly Kelly, and AEW's Adam Copeland, AKA Edge, liked the post. Some of them, including Canadian celebrity Howie Mandel, left some heartwarming comments on the post, wishing Stratus and her family nothing but the best.

Check out the screenshots of the likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credits: Trish Stratus' Instagram]

Trish Stratus missed the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony due to her mother's health concerns

Trish Stratus' update on her mother is great news. She originally revealed her mother's health concerns during WrestleMania weekend, when fans noticed she wasn't present at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025.

Following the ceremony, fans were concerned by Trish Stratus' absence. Many expected her to be in attendance, especially after she put on an exceptional performance a few weeks earlier at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Touched by the concern, Stratus revealed on Instagram that her mother wasn't doing too well. Despite her absence, she congratulated all the superstars who were enshrined in the Hall of Fame before asking fans and friends alike to keep her mother in their thoughts.

Stratus truly is an incredible professional and even greater human being. As mentioned earlier, it's good to know that her mother is now doing well and is out of the hospital.

