Edge reveals why he was comfortable traveling to Saudi Arabia

Edge was part of an epic Hell in a Cell match at WWE Crown Jewel against Seth Rollins.

The rivalry between the two started this past summer at Money in the Bank and continued into last month's show in Saudi Arabia.

While the match was loved by fans, it seems the WWE Hall of Famer was excited about competing in Riyadh at all.

In an interview with The Kids on the Escalator podcast, Edge said he was "not too keen" on traveling for Crown Jewel, only agreeing to do the match if Jessika Carr was the referee:

"I wasn’t too keen on going, I’ll be perfectly honest. But we talked and they said, ‘We need it there.’ I said, ‘Okay. Well, let’s get Jess [to] ref there’ not knowing how – if we’d even be able to – but I just love the idea of a woman being in control of two men in that country. If it flew over a lot of heads, whatever, but, for me, I can come back to my girls and one day tell them, ‘I went over there but I think we did something pretty cool,’ and, again, she was right there for everything, not in any way overwhelmed by the moment, just stood up to the challenge. It was really cool to see.” (h/t Wrestling News.co).

Female WWE superstars were unable to wrestle in Saudi Arabia until October 30th, 2019. Natalya vs. Lacey Evans was the first-ever women's match approved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As seen on Crown Jewel 2021, female superstars need to wear full-body suits to wrestle.

Edge congratulated WWE referee Jessika Carr for making history

Following his epic encounter with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, Edge congratulated WWE referee Jessika Carr, the first woman to officiate a Hell in a Cell match in WWE history.

Carr had been the referee for the entirety of the Edge/Rollins feud (SummerSlam, SmackDown at MSG, and Crown Jewel).

Most recently, as a part of the 2021 WWE Draft, Edge became part of the RAW. Rollins, who was also drafted to the Red Brand, recently became the #1 contender for Big E's WWE Championship after beating Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Ladder Match on RAW.

