Edge seemingly teases retired WWE star as a new member of Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Edge hinted at a potential new member for his villainous stable, Judgment Day.

This week on RAW, The Rated R Superstar said his arms are "spread wide open" for any superstar who wants to join the stable, adding that he'd help them "take their career to the next level."

The Master Manipulator has been teasing potential new members ever since. Edge recently took to Twitter to post a photo of Corey Graves, with fans taking this as a hint that the color commentator could be a new addition to Judgment Day:

Corey Graves last competed in 2014 before he was forced to retire due to concussion issues. The former NXT star became a commentator after that.

Edge also posted pictures of Tommaso Ciampa and former Divas champion Paige, creating speculation about who could join the stable after Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley.

Vince Russo suggested Corey Graves as the fourth member of Edge's faction

Judgment Day has been one of the most prominent talking points about WWE in the last few weeks. The group was formed at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest helped the WWE Hall of Famer beat AJ Styles. The duo added Rhea Ripley to the mix at WrestleMania Backlash.

Since Rhea's joining, there have been talks about adding a fourth member. Vince Russo, a former WWE writer, suggested Corey Graves as a potential member. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, the veteran detailed how he'd go about the inclusion:

“I really loved the nWo when [Eric] Bischoff was a commentator and then Bischoff joined them, so they spoke through Bischoff. Well, bro, I keep reading everywhere that Corey Graves wants to get back [in the ring]. Do that with Corey! They only speak to Corey Graves. Come on, we see the crazy tattoos. We know this guy’s got a dark side to him.” (from 6:43 to 7:19)

Recent teases from Edge about potential stars joining Judgment Day come after a report suggested former NXT 2.0 star Harland was pitched to join the group.

