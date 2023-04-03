Edge slays former WWE Universal Champion after busting him open in Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge finally beat and exorcized Finn Balor's alter ego "Demon" inside the Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

In particular, in his former Brood gimmick, the Rated-R Superstar was paired with Slayer’s “South of Heaven." Even Finn Balor appeared in the ring with a "Demon" entrance colored purple, as demanded by fans.

The former world champion was prepared as he unloaded on Balor and dashed for the props beneath the ring.

Early kendo sticks and table appearances did not disappoint, establishing a storyline where Finn's persona allowed him to brush off the hardcore offense of a Hall of Famer.

Unfortunately, a ladder thrown by the Rated-R Superstar busted open The Judgment Day member. While WWE officials worked to assist Finn Balor, cameras stayed on Edge as he dug deeper under the ring.

Later, the former Universal Champion erred by attempting a Coup de Grace through the table, but his challenger cleared seconds before Balor's feet hit the wood.

Edge cut Balor in half with a Spear in the match's final moments, but The Demon kicked out.

Finally, the WWE Hall of Famer smacked The Demon with the Conchairto, putting an end to him on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

