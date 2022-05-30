Edge teases daughter of legendary WWE star as latest Judgment Day recruit

WWE Superstar Edge continued to tease the addition of a potential new member to his villainous faction, Judgment Day.

The Rated R Superstar announced on RAW that he is not done adding members to his heel stable. He has shared photos of several stars on social media throughout the last week, seemingly hinting that they could be next in the ranks to join his group.

The latest star to join the list is none other than Simone Johnson, The Rock's daughter, as the Ultimate Opportunist posted a picture of the WWE recruit on his Twitter.

Simone Johnson officially signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion back in 2020 after spending months training at the company's Performance Center.

Simone recently underwent a name change and will now be known as Ava Raine. She is yet to make her debut for the company

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently praised Edge and Judgment Day

Edge's heel stable has been one of the biggest talking points of RAW in the last few months. The group came about at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest came out to help the veteran in his match against AJ Styles.

Rhea Ripley joined the duo at WrestleMania Backlash who assisted the former champion in another match against Styles.

Jim Cornette, a former WWE manager, talked about the stable on Jim Cornette Experience. The wrestling veteran heaped praise on all members of the group, stating they all look like stars:

"The Judgment Day promo, they look great, Damian Priest has a man's voice, Rhea Ripley is goddess, Edge is fantastic. I don't even care about the material, the way he delivers it, the way he seems like he believes it. The fluid manner in which it comes off his tongue and they're all dressed in black and they're all lit properly in black." [0:21-0:48]

Edge is currently embroiled in a feud with AJ Styles and Finn Balor on RAW. Liv Morgan recently joined the former NJPW duo as she wanted revenge against Rhea Ripley for betraying her.

Speculations have been growing every day regarding the fourth member of the villainous faction. Things could clear up on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, where the trio will be looking to assert their dominance.

