Edge vs. Seth Rollins set for SummerSlam

SummerSlam just got much better as Edge challenged Seth Rollins to a match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Rollins accepted the challenge, setting up a fight that has been brewing for over seven years.

Rollins threw his hat into the pot as a challenger for Universal Champion Roman Reigns last month. Instead, Edge returned to WWE as the fans also returned to events. The Rated R Superstar faced the Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

During Money in the Bank, Rollins failed to win the briefcase. He wasn't done on the night, however, as he interfered in the main-event match between Edge and Reigns.

Rollins kicked Edge while the referee was down, helping Reigns escape a submission. He then distracted the Rated R Superstar to set up the finish to the match.

After the match, Rollins continued to assault the Legend. The two have circled each other since Money in the Bank, presumably to set up a match for SummerSlam. With the challenge made and accepted, SummerSlam now has a marquee non-title contest on the card.

SummerSlam is the culmination of a showdown seven years ago.

One of the main reasons this feud was set up was because of actions by Rollins seven years ago. The Architect forced John Cena to reinstate the Authority by holding Edge hostage. Edge was recovering from neck issues, so Cena did the valiant thing by reversing his decision to banish the Authority.

Because of that interaction, it always seemed as if a feud would take place had Edge been medically cleared. He was cleared for action last year and competed in the Royal Rumble. Edge would then win the 2021 Royal Rumble but only received his one-on-one match with Reigns at Money in the Bank.

Edge claimed that Rollins was a lesser version of himself during the confrontation that set up their match at SummerSlam. That set Rollins off to accept the match at SummerSlam. Will he regret that choice or will Rollins defeat the Legend and eventually challenge for the Universal Championship?

