El Grande Americano attacks 4-Time Intercontinental Champion after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 09, 2025 02:59 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

El Grande Americano has been on a roll as he has the opportunity to become a World Champion in AAA very soon. However, days before his big title shot, he attacked and lost to a 4-time Intercontinental Champion after SmackDown went off the air.

Things got crazy on SmackDown as Sami Zayn, the 4-time Intercontinental Champion, made his return to his hometown of Montreal, Canada, and received a hero's welcome. In his non-title match against Solo Sikoa, he pinned the US Champion, possibly setting him up for a future title shot.

After SmackDown went off the air, Sami Zayn was attacked by the (second) El Grande Americano. He would go on to face and defeat the star who many are accusing of being Ludwig Kaiser in disguise, to send the fans home happy.

It was a special homecoming for Sami Zayn, who now finds himself in the thick of a feud against the dangerous MFT after he pinned Solo Sikoa. That alone should warrant a United States Title shot, although it's unclear what the goal is, as Sami Zayn has made it clear that he wants to be a World Champion and that he will be one in the future.

As for El Grande Americano, it's going to be interesting to see how things play out for him. There was a third and even fourth El Grande who showed up on RAW last week, with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate seemingly taking those roles.

Sami Zayn is technically a RAW superstar, but now that his feud with Karrion Kross is done, it wouldn't be surprising to see him change over to SmackDown for a bit to hit the refresh button. Brand flexibility is a lot more right now as WWE doesn't seem to be strictly adhering to the rules of brand exclusivity.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

