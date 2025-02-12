Elektra Lopez shows off stunning new look following WWE release

Former WWE star Elektra Lopez showed off a stunning new look today following her departure from the company. The veteran was released by the promotion earlier this month.

Lopez was a member of Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown at the time of her release. She competed in the tournament to determine the inaugural Women's United States Champion but was eliminated in the first round on the December 6, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

The 32-year-old took to social media today to show off a stunning new look. Elektra Lopez shared several photos with a new hairstyle and you can check them out in her post below.

"The sky’s the limit ✨💫," she wrote.

The company released several stars following Royal Rumble 2025. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci, The Authors of Pain, and Cedric Alexander are some of the notable names that were let go by the company earlier this month.

Vince Russo shares his thoughts on the recent WWE releases

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently reacted to the company releasing several stars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend noted that the company spends a ton of money on wrestlers who he feels will never get over with the audience. Russo referenced Sonya Deville as an example after WWE elected not to renew her contract.

"How many times have we looked at people on TV the first time and how many times have we said, ‘That person is never gonna get over.’ Sonya Deville with the half grey hair and black hair, I said that girl is never going to get over. It blows my mind, the time and money they spend signing these NXT people, running them through the process for years and years, finally putting them on TV, only to release them. That blows my mind." [From 1:12:10 - 1:12:49]

Elektra Lopez signed with WWE in 2021 but never captured a title during her tenure with the promotion. Only time will tell what the future holds in the professional wrestling business for Elektra Lopez and everyone else who was unfortunately released by the company.

