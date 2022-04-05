Elias' brother Ezekiel makes announcement in first tweet since WWE RAW appearance

Ezekiel announced after his appearance on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of WWE RAW that he has taken over his brother Elias’ Twitter account.

The man behind Elias’ character, Jeffrey Sciullo, disappeared from WWE programming in August 2021 after declaring that Elias was “dead.” Following an eight-month absence, Sciullo returned on RAW this week with a new look and a new name.

Now known as Ezekiel, Sciullo’s character claimed during an interaction with Kevin Owens that he is Elias’ younger brother. He also took to Twitter after the event to make his first comment as his new persona:

Sciullo did not post any tweets during his lengthy break from television. At the time of writing, his picture and @IAmEliasWWE username still reference his Elias character. However, he has changed his account name to “Ezekiel (Elias’ younger bro).”

How Elias' brother Ezekiel made his WWE RAW debut

Kevin Owens said during an in-ring promo that his WrestleMania 38 loss against Stone Cold Steve Austin should be stricken from the record books. According to Owens, he sustained a back injury before the event, so he wasn't at his best.

As Owens continued to discuss his WrestleMania defeat, the name "Ezekiel" appeared on the Titantron, and Sciullo made his way to the ring. The former NXT star returned wearing trunks and sporting a new beardless appearance.

Owens immediately brought attention to Sciullo’s past as the Elias character. However, the 34-year-old amusingly insisted that he is Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias.

The segment ended when Owens gave Ezekiel 10 seconds to leave the ring. The WrestleMania 38 main-eventer then counted down from 10 to one before himself deciding to exit the ring, leaving Ezekiel alone inside the squared circle.

