×
Create
Notifications

Elias' brother Ezekiel makes announcement in first tweet since WWE RAW appearance

Elias now performs as Ezekiel on RAW
Elias now performs as Ezekiel on RAW
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 07:45 PM IST
News

Ezekiel announced after his appearance on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of WWE RAW that he has taken over his brother Elias’ Twitter account.

The man behind Elias’ character, Jeffrey Sciullo, disappeared from WWE programming in August 2021 after declaring that Elias was “dead.” Following an eight-month absence, Sciullo returned on RAW this week with a new look and a new name.

Now known as Ezekiel, Sciullo’s character claimed during an interaction with Kevin Owens that he is Elias’ younger brother. He also took to Twitter after the event to make his first comment as his new persona:

Hey guys, since Elias is gone, I’ll be taking over his Twitter, I’m his younger brother - Ezekiel! twitter.com/wwe/status/151…

Sciullo did not post any tweets during his lengthy break from television. At the time of writing, his picture and @IAmEliasWWE username still reference his Elias character. However, he has changed his account name to “Ezekiel (Elias’ younger bro).”

How Elias' brother Ezekiel made his WWE RAW debut

"I am NOT Elias. I am @IAmEliasWWE's younger brother."#WWERaw https://t.co/XHvjcYtWco

Kevin Owens said during an in-ring promo that his WrestleMania 38 loss against Stone Cold Steve Austin should be stricken from the record books. According to Owens, he sustained a back injury before the event, so he wasn't at his best.

As Owens continued to discuss his WrestleMania defeat, the name "Ezekiel" appeared on the Titantron, and Sciullo made his way to the ring. The former NXT star returned wearing trunks and sporting a new beardless appearance.

Owens immediately brought attention to Sciullo’s past as the Elias character. However, the 34-year-old amusingly insisted that he is Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias.

The segment ended when Owens gave Ezekiel 10 seconds to leave the ring. The WrestleMania 38 main-eventer then counted down from 10 to one before himself deciding to exit the ring, leaving Ezekiel alone inside the squared circle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check out the results from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW here.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you like Elias' new Ezekiel character?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी