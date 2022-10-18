"I'm not going to forget" - Elias delivers warning to WWE Superstar after attack on RAW

Elias returned tonight on WWE RAW and has already made a new enemy in Seth Rollins.

The former 24/7 Champion returned during the final hour of tonight's RAW and was set to perform a song on the piano. Matt Riddle interrupted and offered to play the bongos, but Elias declined. He promised Matt they would play a song together one day, and the latter sat in the ring to listen to the performance. Right then, United States Champion Seth Rollins interrupted and went down to the ring.

The Visionary defended the United States Championship against The Original Bro in this week's main event, and Elias was ringside. Seth hit Elias with a cheap shot outside the ring during the title match.

Elias got into the ring to respond, but Rollins shoved Riddle at him. The Visionary capitalized on the distraction and hit Matt with The Stomp to retain the title. Seth planted Elias with a Stomp after the match as well. Mustafa Ali chased Rollins through the crowd as RAW went off the air.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, Elias warned the United States Champion that he would not forget what happened tonight.

"Riddle came out, he interrupted. I mean, he's a good kid and his heart was in the right place, but wrong time", said Elias. "And then Seth, the whole thing. I wanted this to be a night that myself and the WWE Universe would never forget. But unfortunately for Seth, I'm not going to forget what he did to me tonight." [00:18 - 00:39]

Elias had high hopes for his return on WWE RAW

During his interview on RAW Talk, Elias admitted that he had high hopes for his return tonight, but things went downhill fast.

The 34-year-old claimed he wanted to make his younger brother Ezekiel proud during tonight's WWE RAW and perform "like only Elias can."

'"I've got to tell you, I had the highest hopes. I was so excited to make my return, to make my brother [Ezekiel] proud and just have a good time out there. In front of the audience, performing, playing music, and doing my thing like only Elias can. And let me tell you, it went downhill so quick," said Elias. [00:01 - 00:16]

Seth Rollins is now enemies with Matt Riddle, Elias, and Mustafa Ali. It will be interesting to see how long The Visionary can hold onto the United States Championship with so many WWE Superstars coming after him.

Are you excited to see Elias returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes