Elias' return date to WWE confirmed

WWE has confirmed the return date of former 24/7 Champion Elias to Monday Night RAW.

Elias made his main roster debut in 2017 after spending nearly three years in NXT. Over the next four years, he competed on RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. However, the 34-year-old burned his guitar and ended his musician character in August 2021 following a brief feud with his former tag team partner Jaxson Ryker.

Last night on RAW, WWE confirmed the return of Elias to the red brand. The company announced that the former 24/7 Champion would appear on next week's episode on October 17.

However, it is still unclear if he will compete or do a concert next week. The 34-year-old's last competed as Elias in July 2021 when he lost to Ryker in a Symphony Of Destruction Match on RAW.

Several superstars recently returned to WWE

Since Triple H took over the creative process, several superstars have returned to the Stamford-based company, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. Last Saturday, Bray Wyatt also made his long-awaited comeback at Extreme Rules.

On the latest episode of RAW, The OC also joined the list of returning superstars as they reunited with AJ Styles.

Although he did not get released like some of the previously mentioned wrestlers, Elias would be another character to make a comeback on the red brand after a long absence.

He last appeared on the show in August 2022, alongside his kayfabe family, as they visited his younger brother Ezekiel in the hospital, a week following a brutal attack from Kevin Owens on Ezekiel.

