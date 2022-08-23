"They don't like that " - Former WWE personality claims that Elias is 'exposing' the creative team with his storyline ideas (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for their treatment of Elias. According to the wrestling veteran, the former 24/7 Champion might've exposed the company's creative team by pitching better ideas than them.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he claimed that the company might not be fond of Elias constantly pitching his creative ideas.

Russo believes that it is quite absurd on the company's behalf to treat Elias in such a way.

"Regardless of all the damage, they have done already, Elias. I said that a year ago, two years ago I said that. Let me tell you something, I've had communication with Elias, you know what Elias' problem is? You wanna know what it is? I'll tell you exactly what it is and why he is getting the treatment he gets. Elias likes to pitch ideas, and Elias likes to continually pitch ideas. They don't like that which is so absurd... because what happens is you're coming up with better ideas than they are, and now you're exposing them, so I cannot be exposed, your ideas cannot be better than mine. Therefore, we must destroy you. It's a wrestling thing." said Russo (49:20- 50:40)

Vince Russo recently pointed out a critical issue with the booking on WWE RAW

During the same episode of Legion of RAW, Russo also pointed out a major issue with the current booking on the red brand.

According to Russo, he believes WWE needs to book its stars on a weekly basis to make their presence known to the audience.

Russo said:

"In order to get somebody over Chris, they need to be on every single week. Where's Rey? Where's Ezekiel? Where's Dominik? They have to have a presence every single week. The number that Kevin Owens did on Ezekiel, how are you not following up on his status?"

Ezekiel (aka Elias) is currently out due to a storyline injury involving Kevin Owens. However, the update on his status is unknown.

