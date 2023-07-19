"End of Judgment Day" - WWE fans rally for a top star to dethrone Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

WWE has made it official; Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship will headline SummerSlam. The bitter rivals will get one more opportunity to steal the show with the spotlight on them, and fans can't wait for The Prince to finally win the world title again.

While their first encounter seven years ago at the biggest party of the summer was a solid contest to crown the inaugural Universal Champion, the live crowd hijacked the match. They voiced their displeasure at the new title's design by booing and chanting about the design of the belt throughout the contest.

A little over two weeks ago in London, Rollins and Balor got to go at it once again on one of WWE's major shows. However, according to many, the bout didn't deliver because it was a relatively short contest.

After this week's backstage promo segment between the two, which saw Balor interrupt the world champion's sit-down interview with Byron Saxton, the fanbase is thoroughly invested in their longstanding rivalry.

#WWERAW #SummerSlam Let's talk about this segment.The way Rollins snapped out of his character...The fact that Balor is completely justified in loathing Rollins...The intensity...This was PERFECT.

Plenty in the WWE Universe believe Finn Balor is, by default, the babyface of this storyline. On August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit, Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day star have some tough competition, but the workhorses could craft a match that legitimately has the potential to steal the show.

Check out what fans have to say regarding the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam:

Yatharth @ygrox22 @WrestleFeatures This is perfect, Finn is justified in hating Rollins, Rollins changed his career.

CTF @CTFFootball @WrestleFeatures I think it’s Finns time, love Seth, but Finn needs this win over Seth to finish HIS story.

The Tree 🌴 @robbyplaha @WrestleFeatures Insane how from 2021-Early 2022, I thought Finn Bálor was done because of the poor booking he endured because of Vince McMahon now ever since H took over Finn Bálor been on his best run ever on the main roster and I hope Triple H gives him a World Title run when he wins at SS!!!!

With no title reveals pre-match this time around, and if the company gives these two enough time, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor could be a great match. According to many fans online, it is already a contender for Feud of the Year.

Has a top WWE star spoiled the outcome of Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor at SummerSlam?

On the July 3rd episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar resumed their feud in the show's opening segment. However, what preceded it left fans in splits. The million-dollar question coming out of the show was: Should Seth Rollins and The American Nightmare pick up where they left off a year ago?

Speaking with Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY Sports at the 2023 ESPY Awards, Rollins was asked who he wants to defend the title against on the red brand. While he had a few top names in mind, his mention of Cody Rhodes was notable:

“I would love for Cody Rhodes come try to take it from me,” Rollins said. “If he can survive Brock Lesnar, I would love for him to try to. I’m better than I’ve ever been; he don’t stand a chance.”

Cody has mentioned previously that winning the WWE Championship equals finishing the story to him, highlighting his "goal" still being going after Roman Reigns. However, he also didn't rule out the possibility of challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#WWERaw #SummerSlam The updated card for SummerSlam:World Heavyweight TitleSeth Rollins vs Finn BalorCody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3

If The American Nightmare survives The Beast at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5th, it's logical for the former to go after the red brand's top prize, irrespective of who is champion by then.

Should WWE revisit Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes after the biggest party of the summer or pull the trigger for a Balor win at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

