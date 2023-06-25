"Enforcing the future" - Bloodline member sends a cryptic message to popular WWE Superstar

This past Friday on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made a huge statement amid Roman Reigns' absence from television. Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a message to The Enforcer.

Sikoa was in action against Sheamus in the main event of SmackDown. The match's closing moments saw him put the former WWE Champion through a barricade.

Heyman, who cornered Sikoa for his match, posted a photo on Instagram and sent a message to the former NXT North American Champion.

"Enforcing the Future ... SOLO!" wrote Heyman.

Dutch Mantell believes The Bloodline saga won't end anytime soon

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the epic Bloodline storyline. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran manager mentioned numerous possibilities of matches in the storyline.

Jey was the latest member of the faction to betray Roman Reigns. At Night of Champions, Jimmy turned his back on The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Mantell said the following about the future direction of the angle:

"I don't see this ending anytime soon. Now you've gotta go back. Who's the leader of the brothers? Jimmy or Jey?"

Mantell further pitched having Reigns compete in a singles match against either Jimmy or Jey.

"I think you gotta have some singles matches with Roman. Singles matches with Solo and one of them [The Usos]. So they got the next month or so laid out. And it will maintain interest. What I like about this is that they have no stipulation matches. They just talk about each other straight up. There are no DQ matches, no Dog Collar matches, no Cage matches, none of that."

At the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, The Usos will team up against the duo of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match.

