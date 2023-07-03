Enzo Amore will only complain about The Usos' WWE merch on one condition

Enzo Amore has clarified whether he has a problem with The Usos using a variation of his nickname on their latest WWE merchandise.

After The Bloodline's recent implosion, WWE released a new Roman Reigns shirt containing the phrase, "The Only One." A shirt was also released for Jimmy and Jey Uso, with the words "The Real Ones" written across the front.

A Twitter user joked that The Usos' phrase might be a tribute to Amore, who has been known as Real1 since leaving WWE in 2018:

Amore said he owns the name "Real1," but he can do nothing about WWE using the term "Real Ones." The former Cruiserweight Champion noted that American actor Jon Bernthal hosts the REAL ONES podcast. He also mentioned that he will complain if WWE ever uses "Real1" on The Usos' merchandise:

Amore appeared on WWE's main roster between 2016 and 2018 after four years in NXT. The 36-year-old learned about the importance of advertising after WWE legend Scotty 2 Hotty told him he earned more money through merchandise sales than wrestling.

What happened with The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank?

WWE's latest premium live event took place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday. The main event saw The Usos defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match.

In an enthralling finish, Jey Uso hit Reigns with a low blow while kicking out of a Spear. He then joined forces with Jimmy Uso to hit Reigns and Sikoa with Superkicks. Moments later, Jey landed a Frog Splash on The Tribal Chief to record an unexpected pinfall victory.

Before Money in the Bank, Reigns had not been pinned for 1,294 days. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's last pinfall defeat occurred on December 15, 2019, when he lost to Baron Corbin at TLC.

What do you think should happen next in Jimmy and Jey Uso's rivalry with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

