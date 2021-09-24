Eric Bischoff criticizes WWE for giving new superstar a similar name to Braun Strowman

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Bron Breakker's name is too similar to Braun Strowman's.

Bronson Rechsteiner is the son of former WWE Superstar Rick Steiner. The 23-year-old initially changed his name on Twitter earlier this month to Rex Steiner. However, he has altered it again to match his new WWE on-screen name, Bron Breakker.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff questioned why WWE is allowing someone to use the name Bron so soon after Strowman's departure.

“They just cut a guy by the name of Braun. That’s the part I don’t get. The Breakker part, yeah, that’s kind of like video game kind of mentality… I get it, I know why they would do that. Well, I understand it but I still hate it. But the Bron part of that? The Bron Breakker… after they just got rid of Braun Strowman? Man, that’s the part that got to me. I wanted to just go bats*** f***ing livid on Twitter and I went, ‘No, no, then you’re just like everybody else on the outside taking potshots from the sideline. Don’t do that, Eric, you’re better than that,’” Bischoff said.

Bron Breakker picked up a stellar victory over LA Knight on his NXT 2.0 debut on September 14. This week, he teamed up with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland in the main event.

WWE released Braun Strowman in June

Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, was released from WWE in June. He won several titles during his time with the company, including the Universal Championship and Intercontinental Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer, the 38-year-old recently had talks with IMPACT Wrestling. He also hinted that he might use 'Titan' as his new wrestling name.

Strowman's first non-WWE match is due to take place against EC3 at Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All. The special event, which will air on October 1, can be pre-ordered on the Free The Narrative website.

